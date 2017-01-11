Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Given Buy Rating at MKM Partners

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded up 0.51% on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 794,406 shares of the company traded hands. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $675,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert I. Toll sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,503,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,106,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 180.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 108.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 497.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

