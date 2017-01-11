TOD'S SPA UNSP ADS EA REP 1/10 (TDPAY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of TOD'S SPA UNSP ADS EA REP 1/10 (NASDAQ:TDPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of TOD'S SPA UNSP ADS EA REP 1/10 (NASDAQ:TDPAY) opened at 5.15 on Friday. TOD'S SPA UNSP ADS EA REP 1/10 has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33.

