Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We believe Tiffany’s omni-channel platform, store expansion programs, tapping of new markets and venturing into new revenue generating avenues may help improve performance, as evident from back-to-back positive earnings surprises. These facilitated the stock to surge and comfortably outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past six months. Tiffany posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2016 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Sturdy performance in China and Japan offset soft sales in the U.S. Despite encouraging results, Tiffany kept its guidance intact as it remains cautious about the global economic scenario. Management also hinted that the proximity of its Fifth Avenue Flagship Store to the Trump Tower has been leading to a lower footfall due to tight security measures. A mature domestic market, foreign currency headwinds and cautious consumer spending may also hurt its performance.”

TIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.51.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 1,141,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.82. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $85.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business earned $949.30 million during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6,690.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

