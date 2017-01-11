TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,791 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve Corporation were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Flowserve Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve Corporation by 194.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Flowserve Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) opened at 48.82 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $943.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.29 million. Flowserve Corporation had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Flowserve Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Flowserve Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Flowserve Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corporation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Blinn sold 119,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,964,820.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). Its EPD designs, manufactures, distributes and services engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and related equipment.

