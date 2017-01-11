TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 123.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $615,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 168.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 66.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,700 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $630,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles T. Cumbaa sold 9,340 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $621,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

