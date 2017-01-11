TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,316 Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,607,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,785,000 after buying an additional 485,975 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at $10,344,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 22.0% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 55.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 299,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at $8,607,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) opened at 27.90 on Wednesday. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-purchases-9316-shares-of-federated-investors-inc-fii/1147912.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 6,588 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $170,892.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 469,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,119. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.