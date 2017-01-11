TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,619 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,619 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,054,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,022,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 408,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 122,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,569,000 after buying an additional 980,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) opened at 49.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm earned $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $891,183.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,051.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

