The Spectranetics Corporation (SPNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Spectranetics Corp. is a medical device company engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its technology for interventional cardiovascular therapy. The Company’s CVX-300 excimer laser system is the only excimer laser system approved by the FDA for multiple cardiovascular procedures. The technology has been designed for use in multiple cardiovascular applications, including coronary angioplasty and the removal of pacemaker and ICD leads. (press release) “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Spectranetics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) opened at 25.15 on Wednesday. The Spectranetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The stock’s market cap is $1.09 billion.

The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The Spectranetics Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company earned $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The Spectranetics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Spectranetics Corporation will post ($1.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Ruggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNC. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 160,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The Spectranetics Corporation Company Profile

The Spectranetics Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops, manufactures, markets and distributes medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are available in over 65 countries and are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the legs and heart, and to remove pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

