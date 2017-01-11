The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price (up previously from $1,453.49) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on The Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $1,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Priceline Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,642.28.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $1542.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,742 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.65. The Priceline Group has a 1-year low of $954.02 and a 1-year high of $1,600.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,435.06.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The business earned $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Priceline Group will post $64.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Priceline Group news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.25, for a total value of $189,982.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery H. Boyd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.08, for a total value of $4,416,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,917,306.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Priceline Group by 106.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Priceline Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Priceline Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Priceline Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Priceline Group by 966.9% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

