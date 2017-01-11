The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,376 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 11.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 152.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 84,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded down 2.78% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 4,825,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

