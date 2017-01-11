Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 348 Shares of American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $25,069,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 114,718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87,102.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,070,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,213,000 after buying an additional 4,065,940 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) traded down 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,572 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. American Campus Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business earned $196.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities Inc will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on American Campus Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Campus Communities to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $621,814.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,556.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Beese sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $41,473.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

