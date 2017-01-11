Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,560 Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in United Continental Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,616,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 8,368.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 562,801 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 45.9% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 134.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 421,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 241,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) traded up 2.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,576 shares. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.23. The company earned $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 7.36%. United Continental Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,560 Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/texas-permanent-school-fund-sells-18560-shares-of-united-continental-holdings-inc-ual/1148278.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company raised their target price on United Continental Holdings from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on United Continental Holdings from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on United Continental Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $199,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $257,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,962.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.