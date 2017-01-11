Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Capital’s shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Southwest Banks industry, over the past one year. The company’s diversified fee income sources should continue to drive its top-line growth. Though deteriorating margins amid the low rate environment, escalating expenses, lack of geographical diversification and the stricter regulatory landscape remain concerns, sustained improvement in loans and deposit balances highlights the company’s organic growth. Moreover, the latest move of raising capital will aid the company in reducing its total debt burden to some extent.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded up 0.25% on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 174,334 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $73,554.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,760.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

