Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning. Maxim Group currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $57.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 1.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

