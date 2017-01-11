Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Stake Increased by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $98,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,611.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 424.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) opened at 66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post $5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,399,302.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

