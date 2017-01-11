Telsey Advisory Group Trims Macy’s Inc (M) Target Price to $38.00

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on M. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr raised Macy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.83 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 30.30 on Thursday. Macy’s has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,810,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 54,043 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 389.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 182.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 274,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 177,165 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

