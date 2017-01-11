Telefonica SA (TEF) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Telefonica SA were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica SA during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica SA during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica SA by 23.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica SA during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefonica SA by 20.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,174 shares. Telefonica SA has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica SA in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica SA to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($12.11) price objective on Telefonica SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €9.60 ($10.11) price objective on Telefonica SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €10.30 ($10.84) price objective on Telefonica SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Telefonica SA Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. The Company’s segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica UK and Telefonica Hispanoamerica.

