Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Earns “Hold” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in a report released on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) opened at 14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/teekay-lng-partners-l-p-tgp-earns-hold-rating-from-rbc-capital-markets/1147759.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 2.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.