Teachers Advisors LLC Has $9,318,000 Stake in Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire Corporation were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire Corporation by 138.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.03. Encore Wire Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.63 million. Encore Wire Corporation had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Encore Wire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Corporation will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Wire Corporation in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The Company operates in the manufacture of electric building wire, principally NM-B cable, for use primarily as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing, and THHN/THWN-2 cable and metal-clad and armored cable for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings segment.

