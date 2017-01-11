Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

Shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/td-securities-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-conifex-timber-inc-cff/1148211.html.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada-based forestry company. The Company operates two business segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of dimension lumber. The Lumber segment operates approximately three sawmill complexes in British Columbia, over one in Fort St.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.