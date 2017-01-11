TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Upgraded at Instinet

Instinet upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Instinet currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura raised shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.16.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 395,754 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.60. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm earned $829 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.27 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian M. Levitt acquired 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,459.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $10,602,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 285.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 226,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 167,775 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

