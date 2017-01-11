Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 770.18 ($9.37).

TATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 700 ($8.51) to GBX 770 ($9.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 770 ($9.36) price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 715 ($8.70) price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 840 ($10.22) to GBX 850 ($10.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) traded up 1.16% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 696.50. 2,507,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.23 billion. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 529.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 850.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 715.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

In other news, insider Javed Ahmed purchased 30,000 shares of Tate & Lyle PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £198,000 ($240,788.03).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

