Tarbox Group Inc. Has $740,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tarbox Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Tarbox Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tarbox Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 222,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 8,887,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $126.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $312.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.64 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other news, Director Charles Prince acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

