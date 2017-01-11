Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million and a P/E ratio of 57.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

