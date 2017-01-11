Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 41.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $42.07.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Synovus Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/synovus-financial-corp-snv-rating-increased-to-market-perform-at-wells-fargo-company/1147800.html.

In other Synovus Financial Corp. news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $269,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $200,844.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 48.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,875,000 after buying an additional 910,010 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 154.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 249,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 86.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 301,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through over 30 locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.