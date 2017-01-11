Synovus Financial Corp Has $1,305,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 21.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 1.40% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 49,718,725 shares of the stock traded hands. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.52 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,861.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

