Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synergy Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. Synergy Resources Corporation has its corporate offices located in Platteville, Colorado. “

SYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. KLR Group cut Synergy Resources Corp from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Synergy Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. set a $8.50 price target on Synergy Resources Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synergy Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Simmons decreased their price target on Synergy Resources Corp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synergy Resources Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) opened at 8.79 on Thursday. Synergy Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The firm’s market cap is $1.76 billion.

Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business earned $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synergy Resources Corp will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Synergy Resources Corp by 68.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after buying an additional 4,953,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synergy Resources Corp by 57.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,030,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,125,000 after buying an additional 4,399,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synergy Resources Corp by 93.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,236,000 after buying an additional 4,379,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synergy Resources Corp by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 4,020,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Synergy Resources Corp by 79.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,823,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 3,011,606 shares during the period.

About Synergy Resources Corp

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

