Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Director Sells $295,425.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director William J. Cadogan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $295,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,513,275.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) opened at 38.36 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2950.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,148,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,368,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.50) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks.

