Swiss National Bank Has $2,560,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 281,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 12.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) traded up 2.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 85,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm earned $321 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Kaiser Aluminum Corporation news, VP John Barneson sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $197,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is engaged in the production of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The Company manufactures aluminum plate and sheet, and extruded and drawn products, primarily used in aerospace/high strength, automotive, general engineering and other industrial end market applications.

