support.com, Inc. (SPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “support.com, Inc., formerly SupportSoft, Inc., provides Instant Technology Relief to consumers and small businesses directly via channel partners and our www.support.com portal. support.com is changing the way people fix technology problems. The Company provides services directly via its www.support.com portal and channel partners, which include retailers and anti-virus companies. The Company’s One-Time Fixes services include Diagnose & Fix, Connect & Secure and Install & Setup. The Diagnose & Fix Service includes spyware removal, virus removal, optimizing settings on a slow computer, system file scan and disk defragmentation. The Connect & Secure Service includes hardware and software setup, firewall setup and configuration, router setup, configuration and security, file and printer sharing configuration and establishing a connection between personal computer (PC) and devices. The Install & Setup Service includes software installation, personalized training for customers’ products. “

Shares of support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) opened at 0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company’s market cap is $44.98 million. support.com has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. support.com had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.02%. The firm earned $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Equities analysts expect that support.com will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/support-com-inc-sprt-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1148062.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in support.com stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.53% of support.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About support.com

Support.com, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on support.com (SPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for support.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for support.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.