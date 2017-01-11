Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Continues to Hold Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ maintained its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,476,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,198,000 after buying an additional 1,216,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,451,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,709,000 after buying an additional 806,207 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 81.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,135,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,022,000 after buying an additional 3,194,471 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,322,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,773,000 after buying an additional 972,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,073,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,001,000 after buying an additional 419,742 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,464 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.90 and a 1-year high of $169.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale set a $160.00 target price on International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation set a $185.00 target price on International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $165.50 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.93 per share, with a total value of $194,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,436.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total value of $342,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,638.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

