SuperValu Inc. (SVU) Bonds Drop 1.8% During Trading Earnings

An issue of SuperValu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) debt fell 1.8% against its face value during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2021. The debt is now trading at $101.00. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. SuperValu had a negative return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperValu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuperValu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of SuperValu in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SuperValu by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperValu by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuperValu by 21.9% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of SuperValu by 30.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuperValu by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.96.

About SuperValu

SUPERVALU INC. is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Save-A-Lot and Retail. The Wholesale segment spans approximately 40 states and serves as a primary grocery supplier to approximately 1,800 stores of independent retail customers, in addition to its own Retail stores, as well as serving as a secondary grocery supplier to approximately 230 stores of independent retail customers.

