Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1,443,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 112.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,870,000 after buying an additional 2,752,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,004,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,650,000 after buying an additional 2,283,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 251.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,020,000 after buying an additional 1,855,695 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,543,000. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,198,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded up 2.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,332 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $49.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 target price on Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,079,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

