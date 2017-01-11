Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1,443,000 Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.39% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACBI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded up 1.52% on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 56,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Walter M. Deriso, Jr. sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $55,344.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $67,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

