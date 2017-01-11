Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 239.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,804,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded up 1.13% on Wednesday, hitting $102.08. 270,589 shares of the company traded hands. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post $7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $71,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,294.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

