Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Acquires 26,922 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $17,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.40. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company earned $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 94.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post $8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $250,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $131,238.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,637.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

