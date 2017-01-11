Strs Ohio Sells 2,159 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) traded down 0.9522% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.7099. The stock had a trading volume of 113,720 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4650 and a beta of 0.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business earned $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

