Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $79,989,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $46,624,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $12,096,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $9,177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $8,694,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded down 1.64% on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. 69,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. The firm earned $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.51 per share, with a total value of $40,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $384,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $216,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,582.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

