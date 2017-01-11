Strs Ohio Holds Position in Liberty Interactive Corporation (LVNTA)

Strs Ohio held its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 309,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) traded down 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. 32,053 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $41.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 151,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $3,157,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,251,374 shares in the company, valued at $67,953,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,251,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,945,790.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

