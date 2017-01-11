Strs Ohio Has $9,996,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,739,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 708,764 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down 0.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,944 shares. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.67 million. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $54,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,004,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,464,545.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

