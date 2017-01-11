Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,734 Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,734 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convector Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 53.6% in the second quarter. Convector Capital Management LP now owns 192,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 231,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) traded down 6.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 28,490,263 shares of the company traded hands. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.33 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.23. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. The company earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRX shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 3,476,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $51,628,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sr. Ross purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,088.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

