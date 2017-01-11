Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) opened at 26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.08 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stifel Nicolaus Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) to Hold” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/stifel-nicolaus-lowers-p-a-m-transportation-services-inc-ptsi-to-hold/1147902.html.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.