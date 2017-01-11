Stifel Nicolaus Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) opened at 26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.08 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.
