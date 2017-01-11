Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Construction Company, Inc. is a holding company which has historically operated as a wholesale distributor to the automotive aftermarket and construction through two subsidiaries, Steel City Products and Dowling’s Fleet Service. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Sterling Construction Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at 8.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Sterling Construction Company has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $210.27 million.

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Sterling Construction Company had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Sterling Construction Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,326,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 420,384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 954,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

