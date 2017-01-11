Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Stake Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,471,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,932,000 after buying an additional 135,168 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $237,333,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,193,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,795,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,349,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,152,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,261,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after buying an additional 221,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up 2.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,490 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Stake Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/stericycle-inc-srcl-stake-increased-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department/1148467.html.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Stericycle from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $108.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.