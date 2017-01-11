Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle also has a competitive edge with the largest collection and transportation network in the industry. This reduces operating costs, thus allowing the company to compete effectively on both service and price. The company is continuously on the lookout for strategic acquisitions that will grow market share and expand its geographic base. Currently, the company is focused on increasing its SQ customer base, as they generate higher gross margins than the LQ customers. However, on the flip side, the company registered a drop comparing unfavorably with the industry's rally over the past one year period. Stericycle operates in a highly-competitive market. Low barriers to entry in the industry and stiff competition from local as well as global players remain concerns for the company. Also, changing regulations in the medical waste disposal industry and higher compliance risks add to its concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $93.50 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 78.40 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.87 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 37.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3,072.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,444,000 after buying an additional 6,096,128 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

