Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 5,096.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,806 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 224.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded down 7.78% on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 2,483,170 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Ladenburg Thalmann cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

