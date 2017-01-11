Stephens Inc. AR Has $3,819,000 Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dow Chemical Company (The) were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 7.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) during the second quarter worth $111,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) traded up 0.858% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.165. 3,887,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.063 and a beta of 1.19. Dow Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Has $3,819,000 Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/stephens-inc-ar-has-3819000-position-in-dow-chemical-company-the-dow/1148331.html.

DOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.93 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

About Dow Chemical Company (The)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.