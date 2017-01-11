Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 10,992 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,671,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,808,000 after buying an additional 526,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,225,000 after buying an additional 90,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after buying an additional 159,935 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,851,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) traded down 1.51% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,070 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

