State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2,643,000 Stake in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex Corporation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cognex Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Cognex Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognex Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Cognex Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded down 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 352,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Cognex Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex Corporation from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cognex Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Benjamin Miller sold 7,500 shares of Cognex Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $5,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

