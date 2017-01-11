Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Staples were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Staples by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Staples by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Staples by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Staples by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Staples by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded down 0.96% on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 4,916,133 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company’s market cap is $6.02 billion. Staples, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.37.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Staples had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business earned $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Staples, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Staples’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Staples in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Staples in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Staples presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

In other Staples news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,794.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,897.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Staples

Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.

